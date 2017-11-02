Female Danish tourist found after 5-hour search at Rayong waterfall

Officials spent around five hours in a search before they found a female Danish tourist who got lost in the forest during a visit to Khao Chamao waterfall in the Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park in Khao Chamao district in Rayong province on Wednesday night (Nov 1), police said.

The search was launched after Zahir Shah Ewasusan, 40, a Danish tourist, told park officials that his wife, Eva Susanne Gylling, 51, had gone missing. He was found by the park officials while waiting at the waterfall for his wife while it was about the time for the park to close.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS