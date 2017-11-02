Thursday, November 2, 2017
Home > South > Female Danish tourist found after 5-hour search at Rayong waterfall

Female Danish tourist found after 5-hour search at Rayong waterfall

Haeo Suwat waterfall in Khao Yai National Park
TN South 0

Officials spent around five hours in a search before they found a female Danish tourist who got lost in the forest during a visit to Khao Chamao waterfall in the Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park in Khao Chamao district in Rayong province on Wednesday night (Nov 1), police said.

The search was launched after Zahir Shah Ewasusan, 40, a Danish tourist, told park officials that his wife, Eva Susanne Gylling, 51, had gone missing. He was found by the park officials while waiting at the waterfall for his wife while it was about the time for the park to close.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Two injured in Southern bomb explosions

Breaking News

2 dead, 3 wounded in Narathiwat teashop attack

Moon jellyfish Aurelia aurita, Red Sea

‘Pink Fire’ Jellyfish Swarm Off Krabi Islands

Leave a Reply