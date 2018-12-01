Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand
Five killed as car hits tree in Sukhothai

By TN / December 1, 2018

A man was killed along with his boyfriend, parents and aunt after his car crashed against a roadside tree in Sukhothai’s Si Satchanalai district late on Friday night.

Si Satchanalai police were alerted a few minutes after midnight that the accident happened on the Si Satchanalai-Uttaradit road in Ban Huay Sak village in Tambon Pa Ngiew.

