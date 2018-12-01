Chinese tourist hit by speedboat propeller in Krabi





KRABI: A Chinese tourist, 39, sustained severe leg injuries when she was hit by a propeller while the boat was moving to moor at Pileh Bay of Koh Phi Phi on Saturday.

The woman got off from the speedboat, King Poseidon 23, at its rear to dive while the skipper was backing the boat to moor, said police who were reported at around 9am on Saturday.

