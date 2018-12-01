Chiang Mai police tuk tuk
Chiang Mai Police Improve Foreign Language Skills to Serve Tourists

By TN / December 1, 2018

CHIANG MAI, Nov 30 (TNA) -Thai police take Chinese and English language courses to improve their communication skills for serving foreign tourists ahead of the upcoming high tourist season.

Hang Dong Police Station in the northern province of Chiang Mai provides the language courses for over 100 police officers who take turn to learn Chinese and English in their off-duty time.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

TN

