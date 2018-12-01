Decomposed body found on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach

A decomposed body of an unidentified man washed ashore at a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday.
Police said the body was spotted at the beach in Moo 9 village in Tambon Na Saton in Hua Sai district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
