Khanap Nak beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat
South

Decomposed body found on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach

By TN / December 1, 2018

A decomposed body of an unidentified man washed ashore at a beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday.

Police said the body was spotted at the beach in Moo 9 village in Tambon Na Saton in Hua Sai district.

By The Nation

TN

