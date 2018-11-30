Foreigners to get visa text alerts

To make sure that foreigners do not overstay their visas, immigration police will send out text reminders to foreigners before their visa is due to expire.
Immigration police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn said Thursday the texting service will be first rolled out in Chon Buri, and he had assigned the provincial immigration police chief Songprode Sirisukha to implement the measure.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST
