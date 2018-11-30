Bird flu scare prompts suspension of import of birds and poultry from Russia





The Livestock Development Department has imposed a 90-day slowdown of import into or transit through Thailand of birds and poultry as well as their carcasses from Russia, Togo and Congo to prevent a possible spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI H5N1 virus in the country.

The department’s previous announcement for a temporary suspension of the import into or transit through the country of birds and poultry such as chicken and geese from Russia expired on November 5, but the World Organization of Animal Health reported that the highly contagious virus is still spreading in Russia due to the migration of sick birds and poultry, hence, the necessity to extend the temporary suspension for another 90 days as of November 29 since the publication of the announcement in the Royal Gazette.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



