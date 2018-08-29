Missing Indonesian man’s body found washed up on Phuket Beach

PHUKET: It has been confirmed that a body found washed up on Karon Beach today is that of the Indonesian man swept away by dangerous surf on Sunday.
At 5:30pm on Sunday (Aug 26), Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified by the Karon Radio Centre that two tourists have been swept away while in the sea at Karon Beach.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Portuguese man arrested in Phuket for illegal possession of firearm, ammunition
-
One tourist dead, two safe after being pulled from Phuket surf
-
Phuket gets own Administrative Court
-
Heavy downpours bring traffic snarls, small boats banned from leaving shore