Missing Indonesian man’s body found washed up on Phuket Beach





PHUKET: It has been confirmed that a body found washed up on Karon Beach today is that of the Indonesian man swept away by dangerous surf on Sunday.

At 5:30pm on Sunday (Aug 26), Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified by the Karon Radio Centre that two tourists have been swept away while in the sea at Karon Beach.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

