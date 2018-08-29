Disabled man attempts to take his life in front of Father Ray Foundation





Pattaya – A disabled man, Mr. Suwannee Sang, 36 years old, attempted to take his life at 2:00PM this afternoon in front of the Father Ray Foundation in Pattaya.

Mr. Sang, who is mentally and physically disabled, opened several packets of rat poison and consumed them in front of the entrance of the foundation while horrified bystanders watched. Witnesses and concerned bystanders contacted an ambulance to take the man to the hospital and provide medical treatment.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article