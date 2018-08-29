Street in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya
Pattaya

Disabled man attempts to take his life in front of Father Ray Foundation

By TN / August 29, 2018

Pattaya – A disabled man, Mr. Suwannee Sang, 36 years old, attempted to take his life at 2:00PM this afternoon in front of the Father Ray Foundation in Pattaya.

Mr. Sang, who is mentally and physically disabled, opened several packets of rat poison and consumed them in front of the entrance of the foundation while horrified bystanders watched. Witnesses and concerned bystanders contacted an ambulance to take the man to the hospital and provide medical treatment.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close