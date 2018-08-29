Songkhla man arrested in Saraburi with 154,000 meth pills, 10kg of ‘ice’





A Songkhla man was arrested in Saraburi on Wednesday morning after police at a checkpoint found 154,000 meth amphetamine pills and 10 kilogrammes of crystal meth hidden in his pickup truck.

When police in front of the station at Tambon Huay Khamin in Nong Kae district waved down the pickup for a routine stop, the front-seat passenger opened his door and fled into roadside undergrowth.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

