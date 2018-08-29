Teen, boyfriend accused of raping autistic sister





The Songkhla Provincial Court has approved an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old girl accused of robbing her own house, assaulting her grandmother and letting her 22-year-old boyfriend rape her 12-year-old autistic sister.

The 12-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital on Aug 20 by relatives after her grandmother found her unconscious and exhausted, and with severe bleeding that suggested sexual abuse.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST

