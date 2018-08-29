Homeless man killed in hit and run in Phayao





An unidentified homeless man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phayao early on Wednesday, police said. The driver is being sought after fleeing the scene.

The Muang Phayao police station was alerted at 3.10am of an accident on the Phaholyothin road in Ban Pong Kham village, Tambon Ban Tam.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

