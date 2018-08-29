Mae Ka in Phayao District
North

Homeless man killed in hit and run in Phayao

By TN / August 29, 2018

An unidentified homeless man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phayao early on Wednesday, police said. The driver is being sought after fleeing the scene.

The Muang Phayao police station was alerted at 3.10am of an accident on the Phaholyothin road in Ban Pong Kham village, Tambon Ban Tam.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

