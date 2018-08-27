One tourist dead, two safe after being pulled from Phuket surf

PHUKET: Once tourist has died after being pulled from dangerous surf at Kata Beach yesterday while red flags were flying at the beach.
Two other tourists pulled from the surf at the same time are said to be in safe conditions.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.