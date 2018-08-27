Kata Noi beach, Phuket
One tourist dead, two safe after being pulled from Phuket surf

By TN / August 27, 2018

PHUKET: Once tourist has died after being pulled from dangerous surf at Kata Beach yesterday while red flags were flying at the beach.

Two other tourists pulled from the surf at the same time are said to be in safe conditions.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

