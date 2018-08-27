One tourist dead, two safe after being pulled from Phuket surf





PHUKET: Once tourist has died after being pulled from dangerous surf at Kata Beach yesterday while red flags were flying at the beach.

Two other tourists pulled from the surf at the same time are said to be in safe conditions.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

