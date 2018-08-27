Flood relief in Thailand
Isan

Heavy rain warning for northeast

By TN / August 27, 2018

KHON KAEN, 26th August 2018 (NNT) – The Upper Northeastern Meteorological Center has issued a warning for people in the northeastern region to brace for heavy rain over the next few days.

Ms Chalalai Jaemphon, Director of the Northeastern Meteorological Center, disclosed that during August 26th-28th, 2018, there will be thunderstorms and heavy rains in some areas of the northeastern region.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand

