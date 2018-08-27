Heavy rain warning for northeast





KHON KAEN, 26th August 2018 (NNT) – The Upper Northeastern Meteorological Center has issued a warning for people in the northeastern region to brace for heavy rain over the next few days.

Ms Chalalai Jaemphon, Director of the Northeastern Meteorological Center, disclosed that during August 26th-28th, 2018, there will be thunderstorms and heavy rains in some areas of the northeastern region.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article