Owner of tyre shop arrested for alleged money laundering

By TN / August 27, 2018

The owner of a tyre and auto accessories shop in Samut Sakhon’s Krathumban district was arrested Monday morning for allegedly laundering money for a drug gang.

Rungroj Jirattikanphan was arrested at his Por Rungroj shop under a warrant for having allegedly laundered money for the so-called Muns Thuk Med (Fun every pill) drug gang.

