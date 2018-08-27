Owner of tyre shop arrested for alleged money laundering





The owner of a tyre and auto accessories shop in Samut Sakhon’s Krathumban district was arrested Monday morning for allegedly laundering money for a drug gang.

Rungroj Jirattikanphan was arrested at his Por Rungroj shop under a warrant for having allegedly laundered money for the so-called Muns Thuk Med (Fun every pill) drug gang.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

