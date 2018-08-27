Man Fakes Mugging, Slashes His Own Arms to Avoid Buying Girlfriend Expensive Car





Men often go to great lengths to fulfill their loved ones’ wishes, but this story is a bout a guy who went to extremes to ensure that he wouldn’t have to fulfill a promise he had made to his girlfriend, while at the same time making sure that she didn’t blame him for it.

Earlier this month, a man surnamed Tang, from Chengdu, China, promised his girlfriend that he would buy her a brand new luxury car, and she made sure to constantly remind him of his promise ever since. The problem was that Tang didn’t have the money, and with time running out, he had to come up with a way out of this mess that he had put himself in. His solution, though undoubtedly original, was pretty extreme.

On August 16, the man took his girlfriend, known only as Yang, and her two brothers to a car dealership in Chengdu to allegedly pick up her car. He made sure to tell them that he had already made a 10,000 yuan ($1,460) down payment of the car’s 700,000 yuan ($102,000) price, and at one point asked them to wait for him inside the dealership while he went to get the cash.

Full story: odditycentral.com

By Spooky

Oddity Central

