Full Moon Party at Haad Rin beach in Koh Phangan
South

Koh Pha-Ngan Full Moon party still popular, district chief affirms

By TN / August 27, 2018

More than 10,000 foreign tourists joined the popular Full Moon Party on Koh Pha-Ngan late Sunday night and the early hours of Monday under the watchful eye of security officials, the Pha-Ngan district chief said.

Pha-Ngan district chief Krirkkrai Songthani dispatched 120 troops, police and Interior Ministry officials to the designated area on the island’s Haad Rin Beach to maintain security during the party.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close