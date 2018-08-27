Traffic at the Victory Monument in Bangkok
Majority in poll don’t believe government can solve traffic problem

By TN / August 27, 2018

Over 53 percent of the respondents in an opinion survey conducted by Suan Dusit Poll do not believe that the police proposal to steeply increase fines and imprisonment on drivers without driving licenses will not solve traffic problem.

They say the police proposal doesn’t address the root cause of the problem and blame the chronic traffic jam on lack of discipline and carelessness of drivers, poor public transport service that forced people to resort to private cars.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

