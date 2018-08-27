Large old valve on the water pipe
Several provinces warned of rising waters

By TN / August 27, 2018

SAKON NAKHON, 27th August 2018 (NNT) – The Temporary Crisis Center has warned officials in the provinces of Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Phanom of rising water levels due to discharge from Nam Oun Dam.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources and Director of the Temporary Crisis Center Samroeng Saengphuwong has issued a statement indicating that work on Nam Oun Dam in Sakon Nakhon province is to be completed this week and it will then increase its rate of discharge to 1 million cubic meters per day, necessitating that Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan and Nakhon Panom closely monitor their water levels.

