FDA warns against new sex enhancement product





The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to purchase a sexual enhancement product promoted as FDA-approved and sold on social media.

Deputy secretary-general Surachoke Tangwiwat said the product labelled as “Girly Sex” had never been examined or approved for use, and customers are strongly advised not to use it.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article