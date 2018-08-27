Bar girl walking on Soi Cowboy, Bangkok
FDA warns against new sex enhancement product

By TN / August 27, 2018

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to purchase a sexual enhancement product promoted as FDA-approved and sold on social media.

Deputy secretary-general Surachoke Tangwiwat said the product labelled as “Girly Sex” had never been examined or approved for use, and customers are strongly advised not to use it.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

