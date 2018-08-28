Tourist hit with bottle on Koh Phangan yet to lay complaint





SURAT THANI: Police are waiting for a 22-year-old Portuguese woman who was hit on the head with a bottle and needed 20 stitches during the Koh Phangan full moon party on Sunday to come forward and lay charges against her assailant.

Surat Thai police chief Apichart Boonsriroj said on Tuesday that no legal action could be taken against the attacker without an official complaint from the victim. He believed she was still on the island.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

