Walking Street Pattaya
Pattaya

Two arrested as police find sex toys sex drugs in “Soi Boyztown”

By TN / August 28, 2018

The Bang Lamung district chief, head of Pattaya police and the local tourist police chief all headed to “Soi Boyztown” yesterday afternoon where they busted two traders for selling sex toys and sex drugs.

The illegal merchandise – including untaxed eCigarette paraphernalia – were found hidden on two stalls among tourist souvenirs.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / We Love Pattaya

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close