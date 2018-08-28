Two arrested as police find sex toys sex drugs in “Soi Boyztown”





The Bang Lamung district chief, head of Pattaya police and the local tourist police chief all headed to “Soi Boyztown” yesterday afternoon where they busted two traders for selling sex toys and sex drugs.

The illegal merchandise – including untaxed eCigarette paraphernalia – were found hidden on two stalls among tourist souvenirs.

