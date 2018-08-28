Portuguese man arrested in Phuket for illegal possession of firearm, ammunition





PHUKET: A Portuguese man was arrested on Saturday morning (Aug 25) after he was found to be in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The arrest of the man, who police have declined to name, came after his wife went to Chalong Police Station on Friday (Aug 24) to report him for assault on herself and their child.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

