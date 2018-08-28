Sanburi old market, Chainat
North

Chai Nat woman, 62, in apparent suicide after ‘concerns over debt’

By TN / August 28, 2018

A 62-year-old woman in Chai Nat’s Hankha district was found dead with a slashed wrist in what is believed to be a suicide after she had grown worried about the repayment of a bank loan taken out for a friend.

Huay Ngu police station was informed on Tuesday morning that Boonchua Sombatcharoen had been found dead on a bed inside a mosquito net at her house in Moo 7 village, in Tambon Sam Ngam Tha Bote.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close