Chai Nat woman, 62, in apparent suicide after ‘concerns over debt’





A 62-year-old woman in Chai Nat’s Hankha district was found dead with a slashed wrist in what is believed to be a suicide after she had grown worried about the repayment of a bank loan taken out for a friend.

Huay Ngu police station was informed on Tuesday morning that Boonchua Sombatcharoen had been found dead on a bed inside a mosquito net at her house in Moo 7 village, in Tambon Sam Ngam Tha Bote.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

