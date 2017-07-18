68 percent of Thais are in debt: Nida Poll and Credit Bureau

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
TMB Bank building in Buriram
Sixty-eight percent of Thais are in debt, averaging about 560,000 baht each, mostly from spendings on consumer products and services, according to an opinion survey jointly conducted by Nida Poll and Credit Bureau.

Nattha Vinijnaiyapak, director of Nida Poll, said on Monday (July 17) that the pollster surveyed the opinions of about 2,000 samples throughout the country who have incomes on the subject of savings behavior and debt situation of the people for the first half of the year.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

