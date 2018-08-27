Street in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya
Pattaya

Fake North Korean won seized in Pattaya

By TN / August 27, 2018

Police have arrested six suspects with fake North Korean banknotes amounting to 43 million won (1.57 million baht).

Pol Col Pattana Preechanan, the chief investigator of Chon Buri police, said police had impersonated a currency trader to buy the counterfeit money from the suspects in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close