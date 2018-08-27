Fake North Korean won seized in Pattaya

Police have arrested six suspects with fake North Korean banknotes amounting to 43 million won (1.57 million baht).
Pol Col Pattana Preechanan, the chief investigator of Chon Buri police, said police had impersonated a currency trader to buy the counterfeit money from the suspects in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST
