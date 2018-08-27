Buriram communities attract tourists with new displays





BURIRAM, 27th August 2018 (NNT) – The village of Baan Pon Ngun in Satuek district of Buriram has included 19 decorated elephants in its annual candle parade in the hope of preserving local Buddhist Lent traditions.

Setting its annual Buddhist Lent candle and monastic robe parade apart, Baan Pon Ngun village of Buriram province incorporated 19 intricately decorated elephants led by equally decorated mahouts into the event. The elephants were led by “Sek”, the elephant that starred in action films Ong Bak and Tom Yum Koong. The decision to include the elephants was based on the village having a long tradition of elephant rearing with many mahouts being members of a long family line.

