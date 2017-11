SURIN, 9th November 2017 (NNT) – The northeastern province of Surin has declared open the 57th Elephant Festival in Sikhoraphum district.

Governor Adthaporn Singhawichai presided over the opening ceremony at Sri Narong Stadium. The world’s first twin male elephants, Thong Kham and Thong Thaeng were at the venue to greet visitors.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand