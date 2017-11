CHUMPHON/TRANG: A Myanmar man whose Thai wife was found dead with her throat slashed at a rubber plantation in Trang on Wednesday has been arrested in Chumphon province.

An intense police hunt led to the apprehension of the man, named only as “Mr O”, in southern Chumphon province around 8.30pm on Wednesday. The Myanmar suspect will be taken for a crime re-enactment in Trang today.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS