Koh Tao Police Ordered to Investigate Rape Report

By TN / August 27, 2018

KOH TAO — A regional police commander said Monday he has ordered investigators on the southern island of Koh Tao to look into reports that a British tourist was sexually assaulted there.

While local police insist the alleged victim did not bring a rape complaint to them – an assertion disputed by her family – Maj. Gen. Apichart Boonsriroj said they must work on the case to find out what really happened.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

