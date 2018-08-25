Koh Tao main street
South

Police Say Brit Tourist Filed Theft Complaint, Not Rape

By TN / August 25, 2018

KOH TAO — Police on Friday denied media reports that they refused to investigate a rape complaint filed by a British tourist on Koh Tao.

While several media accounts say the 19-year-old backpacker tried to make a sexual assault report to police, an officer who said he met the woman said she only filed a complaint over the theft of her phone on June 27 and did not mention an assault.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

