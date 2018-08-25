Street in Khon Kaen, Isan
Isan

Traffic spikes at Khon Kaen market draw criticism

By TN / August 25, 2018

KHON KAEN: The operator of a market has defended the traffic spikes at the entrance of the marketplace in Muang district, saying frequent violations of the ban on two-way traffic at the property had driven her to take drastic measures.

Images of the spikes posted online drew heavy criticism of the market operator since the device could puncture tyres.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI
BANGKOK POST

