Thai man falls from third floor balcony attempting to cross to his boyfriends room, survives





Early this morning at 5:30AM a Thai National, Mr. Sunanat Pongtumpol, 31, fell from the Jomtien Complex Condo attempting to cross from a Thai females room to his boyfriends room via the balcony on the third floor.

He lost his balance crossing from one balcony to another and tumbled three floors to a storage shed below which broke his fall and saved his life. This was the second fall in two hours (The other one involving an Indian Tourist) in Pattaya that the local rescue services responded to. He injured his back and sustained minor injuries to his right arm but is expected to recover fully.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

