Pattaya Beach road with city skyline
Pattaya

Thai man falls from third floor balcony attempting to cross to his boyfriends room, survives

By TN / August 25, 2018

Early this morning at 5:30AM a Thai National, Mr. Sunanat Pongtumpol, 31, fell from the Jomtien Complex Condo attempting to cross from a Thai females room to his boyfriends room via the balcony on the third floor.

He lost his balance crossing from one balcony to another and tumbled three floors to a storage shed below which broke his fall and saved his life. This was the second fall in two hours (The other one involving an Indian Tourist) in Pattaya that the local rescue services responded to. He injured his back and sustained minor injuries to his right arm but is expected to recover fully.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close