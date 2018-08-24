Indian tourist injured in fall from Pattaya condo





An Indian tourist was severely injured when he fell from the balcony of his Pattaya hotel room on Thursday night, police said.

Charles Mahimai Mohan, 39, fell from the balcony of his room on the sixth floor of the hotel on Pattaya Klang Soi 14 in Tambon Nongplue, Bang Lamung district, at 11pm.

By The Nation

