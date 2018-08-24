Pattaya skyline and beach
Pattaya

Indian tourist injured in fall from Pattaya condo

By TN / August 24, 2018

An Indian tourist was severely injured when he fell from the balcony of his Pattaya hotel room on Thursday night, police said.

Charles Mahimai Mohan, 39, fell from the balcony of his room on the sixth floor of the hotel on Pattaya Klang Soi 14 in Tambon Nongplue, Bang Lamung district, at 11pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close