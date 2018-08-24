Heavy downpours bring traffic snarls, small boats banned from leaving shore





PHUKET: Heavy downpours across the island brought traffic a standstill on major roads and caused a minor landslide on the coastal road this morning (Aug 23).

Phuket City Police reported that incessant rains has caused traffic tailbacks on major roads, including at many choke points along Thepkrasattri Rd from Thalang all the way to north of Phuket Town.

By The Phuket News

