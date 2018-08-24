Indian man arrested for allegedly raping girl, 14





An Indian man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly luring a Thai girl, 14, to be raped in July. Bennur Yatheesha, 28, was arrested at his condo room in Klong Toei district under an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

He denied raping the girl, saying he simply took the girl to his room for drinks.

By The Nation

