Senior Soldiers Apologize for Beating Private into Coma





LOPBURI — A young soldier beaten into a coma by his superior officers earlier this week is now brain dead, his family said Friday.

Hope that Pvt. Kacha Pacha, 22, who was beaten senseless in an army barracks Tuesday, would recover from his injuries dimmed after brain activity could no longer be detected on his third day of hospitalization.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

