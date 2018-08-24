Thai soldiers at Chang Phueak Gate in Chiang Mai
North

Senior Soldiers Apologize for Beating Private into Coma

By TN / August 24, 2018

LOPBURI — A young soldier beaten into a coma by his superior officers earlier this week is now brain dead, his family said Friday.

Hope that Pvt. Kacha Pacha, 22, who was beaten senseless in an army barracks Tuesday, would recover from his injuries dimmed after brain activity could no longer be detected on his third day of hospitalization.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English

