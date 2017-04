Two army officers alleged to be responsible for the fatal beating of a 22-year-old conscript at an army prison in Surat Thani province last Saturday were removed from the army camp to the Army Circle 45 to facilitate police probe.

Army Circle 45 commander Maj Gen Wichai Tasanamonthien said he ordered the transfer of the two officers so as to facilitate police investigation and prevent them from getting interference with witnesses and evidence.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters