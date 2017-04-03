Monday, April 3, 2017
Government prepares measures to reduce road accidents during Songkran

Highway in Singburi Province
BANGKOK, 3 April 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister ahd Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has chaired the meeting to oversee law enforcement and accident prevention measures during this year’s Songkran Water Festival.

The meeting discussed measures to prevent terror attacks at prominent tourist destinations and Songkran locations, as well as ways to reduce road accidents.

Meanwhile, military and police officers joined officials from the Department of Land Transport to inspect over 1,000 vans at Bangkok’s Southern Bus Terminal, paying special attention to the vehicles’ electrical systems, gas tanks, fire extinguishers, safety hammers, seat belts, and navigation systems.

Reporter: Jettana Pantana
Rewriter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

