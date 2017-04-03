Monday, April 3, 2017
Home > News > ‘European Dictator’: Media Study Discovers Merkel’s Critics Out in Force

‘European Dictator’: Media Study Discovers Merkel’s Critics Out in Force

German chancellor Angela Merkel wearing headphones
TN News 0

Criticism of Angela Merkel’s record as Chancellor is growing ahead of federal elections in September, in which she faces a strong challenge from the center-left Social Democratic Party, Stefan Haderer writes.

An examination of public opinion across Europe has found that Angela Merkel, far from being the “leader of the free world,” is one of the continent’s most unpopular leaders, Sputnik Deutschland reported.

Journalist Stefan Haderer examined articles and user comments from 90 news websites in 16 countries, and published the results of his investigation in Neo Presse.

He found that Merkel’s policies were reported negatively and received negatively by the majority of newspapers and readers.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Toyota Hiace minivan in Pattaya

Horrific collision spurs plan to cut number of passenger vans

Thai Air Force radar may have detected Malaysia’s MH370: Thai Air Force Chief

Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-ocha

Prayut suspends 72 officials on suspected malfeasance

Leave a Reply