‘European Dictator’: Media Study Discovers Merkel’s Critics Out in Force

Criticism of Angela Merkel’s record as Chancellor is growing ahead of federal elections in September, in which she faces a strong challenge from the center-left Social Democratic Party, Stefan Haderer writes.

An examination of public opinion across Europe has found that Angela Merkel, far from being the “leader of the free world,” is one of the continent’s most unpopular leaders, Sputnik Deutschland reported.

Journalist Stefan Haderer examined articles and user comments from 90 news websites in 16 countries, and published the results of his investigation in Neo Presse.

He found that Merkel’s policies were reported negatively and received negatively by the majority of newspapers and readers.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International