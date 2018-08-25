Sino-Portuguese Architecture in Phuket
Phuket gets own Administrative Court

August 25, 2018

PHUKET: Phuket will gets its own Administrative Court for hearing cases between government agencies and private citizens when the Administrative Court of Phuket opens in Mai Khao on Oct 1.

Prawit Boonthiam, spokesperson of the Administrative Court, confirmed that Supreme Administrative Court President Piya Patangta has issued the order for two regional administrative courts be established, one in Phuket, the other in Suphan Buri.

By Chutharat Plerin
The Phuket News

