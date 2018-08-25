Phuket gets own Administrative Court





PHUKET: Phuket will gets its own Administrative Court for hearing cases between government agencies and private citizens when the Administrative Court of Phuket opens in Mai Khao on Oct 1.

Prawit Boonthiam, spokesperson of the Administrative Court, confirmed that Supreme Administrative Court President Piya Patangta has issued the order for two regional administrative courts be established, one in Phuket, the other in Suphan Buri.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Chutharat Plerin

The Phuket News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article