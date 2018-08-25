Thai, Taiwanese call scammers nabbed in Vietnam





SAMUT PRAKAN: Sixteen Thais and two Taiwanese have been arrested during a raid by Vietnamese and Thai police in Ho Chi Minh City on a Taiwanese-led phone scam gang targeting Thai victims with more than 50 million baht in damage in two months.

Friday’s joint operation followed information that a Taiwanese-led phone scam gang preying on Thai people had been operating in Ho Chi Minh City for about two months and had recruited several Thais to make phone calls from Vietnam, said Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, during a press conference at Suvarnabhumi airport late Friday night.

