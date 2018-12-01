Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust





PHUKET: Three unsuspecting tourists heading home from Khao Lak after enjoying a holiday in Thailand found themselves in the middle of a drug raid after officers discovered 6,000 pills of ya bah (methamphetamine) hidden in an old fan that was in the back of the passenger van they were travelling in.

Jindanai Inthachage, the 30-year-old driver of the van, picked up the tourists in Khao Lak and was taking them to Phuket International Airport as they were heading home on Tuesday (Nov 27), Khok Kloi Police Chief Col Gerasak Siamsak told The Phuket News.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tavee Adam

The Phuket News

