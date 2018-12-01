Shacks near Pattaya in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District
Pattaya

Laotian woman who left baby in Pattaya “was not ready to be a mum”

By TN / December 1, 2018

Sanook reported on the sad case of a woman who left her newborn baby boy in front of a house in South Pattaya on Tuesday.

It turns out she is a 28 year old Laotian woman who said she was not ready to be a mother.

Full story: Thai Visa news

Thai Visa / Sanook

TN

