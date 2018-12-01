Khon Kaen Silk Festival Kicks off





KHON KAEN, Nov 30 (TNA) – The annual Khon Kaen Silk Festival that showcases conventional garments of traditional silk industry of Thailand has kicked off.

The opening ceremony of International Silk Festival “Pook Xiao” Tradition and Red Cross Fair 2018 on Thursday featured parades and exhibitions to show the advancement of the silk industry, along with charitable Red Cross Fair.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

