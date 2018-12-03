Australian Police car Holden Commodore SV6
Central Brisbane Cordoned Off as 2 Open Fire, Barricade Themselves in Building

By TN / December 3, 2018

In the centre of Brisbane, Australia, two unknown men staged a shootout with local law enforcement, the State Police of Queensland tweeted.

According to media reports, the city centre has been cordoned off; the gunmen have barricaded themselves in one of the apartments of a residential building on Coronation Drive.

Earlier, police were called to Coronation Drive for an investigation, when they spotted two armed men, who opened fire at them.

