Israel denies Thai worker abuse claims

By TN / December 3, 2018

The Israeli Embassy in Thailand on Sunday denied accusations of bad working conditions for Thai agricultural labourers in Israel.

The embassy said Israel employs teams comprising officers from the Office of the National Anti-Trafficking Coordinator, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Social Services as well as the Population and Immigration authority to supervise foreign workers to ensure they comply with labour laws. “A special Thai language hotline is available for Thai workers to report any problems they encounter,” the embassy said.

