Thai man arrested in Phetchabun for allegedly murdering New Zealander in Pattaya in 2006





Phetchabun – A 40-year-old Thai national was arrested in the Khaokho district of Phetchabun this morning, November 14, for allegedly murdering a New Zealand businessman with a gun in Pattaya area in 2006.

Alleged shooter Pokpong Chulaphong was wanted by Pattaya police following the arrest warrant issued on April 22, 2006, as he was one of the three suspects who reportedly murdered Stephen Geoffrey Miller at a golf driving range in Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

