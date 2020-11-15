November 15, 2020

Three injured in shooting and knife attack north of Brussels

Volkswagen Jetta of the Belgian police in Brussels

Volkswagen Jetta of the Belgian police in Brussels. Photo: Raf24. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Three people were injured on Sunday afternoon after a shooting and a knife attack in the north of Brussels, without the circumstances of the attack being known, a local police spokeswoman told the Belgian agency.

Police received a warning at around 14.50 local time for a shooting that took place in the Avenue Louis Bertrand, near the Josaphat park, explained the spokesperson of the security forces in the area Audrey Dereymaeker.

“Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene. Still conscious, they were taken to the hospital. Their condition was not reported. Our teams also found another person with a gunshot wound, potentially related to the shooting. This person was also taken to the hospital,” she added.

The security forces transferred several people to police facilities “without specifying whether they were witnesses, victims or suspects,” said, adding that the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation and a security perimeter has been set up around the area of the altercation.

According to the French-speaking newspaper Sudinfo, the interrogations could last all night due to the large number of people arrested and the police have not yet confirmed that the perpetrators of the attack are among those arrested.

