Man kills two police officers and a pedestrian in the center of Liege, Belgium

A man killed two police officers and a pedestrian on the boulevard of Avroy in the Walloon city of Liège, Belgium. Two other bystanders were wounded during the shooting. According to the Belgian police the attacker has been shot down. The incident took place around 10 am, when the unknown gunman opened fire against the policemen in front of a coffee shop. The reason for the attack and the identity of the aggressor is unknown.

After the shooting, the man fled on foot to Athénée Léonie Waha, which is not far from the attack site. The man has entrenched and has taken a female cleaning employee as hostage. A large device police have cordoned off the area and the attacker was shot dead around eleven in the morning. Neither the hostage nor any student of the institute has been injured.

Witnesses said that the gunman shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he shot the victims. The case is being treated as terrorism by Belgian police.

