Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Home > News > Man kills two police officers and a pedestrian in the center of Liege, Belgium

Man kills two police officers and a pedestrian in the center of Liege, Belgium

Belgian police car
TN News 0

A man killed two police officers and a pedestrian on the boulevard of Avroy in the Walloon city of Liège, Belgium. Two other bystanders were wounded during the shooting. According to the Belgian police the attacker has been shot down. The incident took place around 10 am, when the unknown gunman opened fire against the policemen in front of a coffee shop. The reason for the attack and the identity of the aggressor is unknown.

After the shooting, the man fled on foot to Athénée Léonie Waha, which is not far from the attack site. The man has entrenched and has taken a female cleaning employee as hostage. A large device police have cordoned off the area and the attacker was shot dead around eleven in the morning. Neither the hostage nor any student of the institute has been injured.

Witnesses said that the gunman shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ as he shot the victims. The case is being treated as terrorism by Belgian police.

-TN

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Deadly attacks in Songkhla and Yala: Suspects identified

Glyn T. Davies. U.S. Ambassador to Thailand

US Embassy releases special version of Thai New Year song

Breaking News

272 Terrorists Have Already Entered Europe, 150 More on Their Way

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close